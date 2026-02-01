Scotland cleared to play T20 World Cup warm-up match after visa delays

Safyaan Sharif of Scotland bowls during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Australia and Scotland at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. — AFP

BENGALURU: Scotland will be able to play their first T20 World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Monday after their players’ Indian visas were expedited.

Scotland were invited to the World Cup as late replacements for Bangladesh and announced their 15-man squad on January 26.

Visas for two players—Safyaan Sharif, who has Pakistani heritage, and Zainullah Ihsan, born in Afghanistan—were briefly delayed.

Both players have now arrived in India and trained with their teammates in Bengaluru on Sunday.

"It has been one hell of a week," Sharif said before travelling, in a video on Cricket Scotland's Instagram account. "Once we found out we were going to the World Cup, obviously I couldn't believe it. For myself, I'm pretty excited, and just can't wait to get on that park and put in a performance for Scotland.

"Thanks to the Scotland team and the efforts that they've put in just to get us on this flight. I'm pretty excited. I'm just glad that the first hurdle is over and we're just going to get on this plane, enjoy the flight and see the boys in India."

Tom Bruce is the only Scotland player yet to arrive in India, as he completes his domestic commitments with Central Stags in New Zealand.

Scotland replaced Bangladesh in Group C and will face West Indies, Italy, England and Nepal in the group stage.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eights stage—a stage Scotland narrowly missed in 2024 after a no-result against England and a close defeat to Australia.

Scotland had initially missed out on qualification for the World Cup following losses to Jersey and Italy at last year’s European Qualifiers.

Speaking last week, chief executive Trudy Lindblade admitted: “This is not how we wanted to go to a World Cup.”

Scotland will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against West Indies on February 7 in Kolkata, followed by group-stage matches against Italy on February 9 and England on February 14.

The European side will then travel to Mumbai to face Nepal in their final group-stage fixture on February 17.

Scotland Squad – T20 World Cup 2026:

Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Bradley Wheal.

Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson and Jack Jarvis.

Non-travelling reserves: Mackenzie Jones, Chris McBride and Charlie Tear.