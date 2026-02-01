Pakistan to boycott India clash at T20 World Cup, confirms government

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (right) engaged in verbal altercation with India's Shubman Gill (left) and Abhishek Sharma during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Sunday decided that its national men's cricket team will participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 but will not take the field in their group-stage match against arch-rivals India, scheduled for February 15.

The announcement was made through the official X handle of the Pakistan government.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the Government of Pakistan stated.

The move is aimed to inflict a financial hit on the International Cricket Council (ICC), which was slammed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi last week during a press conference for having "double standards" and further alleged it for being under the influence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The announcement came just minutes after the crucial meeting between the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Naqvi concluded.

Naqvi had met PM Shehbaz last month as well to deliberate on Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 participation and later announced that the final decision would be announced on January 30 or by February 2.

For the unversed, Pakistan reconsidered participation in the 20-team mega event, scheduled to commence on February 7, after the ICC announced replacing Bangladesh with Scotland last month following the former's refusal to tour India.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) made the decision earlier this month, following the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) release of experienced Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, at the directives of the BCCI.

The two parties were then involved in several negotiations, but a settlement could not be reached, and the ICC eventually announced dismissing BCB's plea by asserting that the tournament's schedule would remain intact and gave it a 24-hour ultimatum.