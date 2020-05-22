Pakistan's tour of New Zealand my be delayed. Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand could be sidelined for bigger, more lucrative home series that could make the Kiwi board big bucks it needs to soften the financial blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic, stuff.co.nz reported.

It was suggested that New Zealand were leaning towards hosting a two-Test series with Australia in November in addition to a limited-overs and Test series against England in December.

Consequently, it may temporarily pause any development of Pakistan’s two-Test and three-T20I tour of New Zealand they are scheduled to play there in the same window.

NZC Chief David White has said that he has been in contact with his Australian and England counterparts Kevin Roberts and Tom Harrision respectively.

"I’m in regular contact with Cricket Australia over the current situation and the potential possibilities that might arise for 2020-21 but it’s too early to be discussing specifics or any detail at this point," said White.

"What happens this summer will be determined by things that are yet to occur."

New Zealand could cancel Pakistan tour for more lucrative home series