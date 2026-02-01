Carlos Alcaraz hails Novak Djokovic after winning first Australian Open title

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (right) shakes hands with Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the Australian Open men's singles at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on February 1, 2026. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: Carlos Alcaraz heaped praise on Novak Djokovic and gave a shout-out to Rafa Nadal, who was watching in the stands after defeating the Serbian great in a thrilling four-set match on Sunday to claim his first Australian Open title.

Alcaraz, 22, became the youngest man in the Open era to win all four Grand Slams, adding to his two titles each from Wimbledon and the French and US Opens.

The Spaniard was imperious after a slow start in dismissing the 38-year-old 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at floodlit Rod Laver Arena to claim a seventh Slam title and cement himself as undisputed world number one.

Carlos Alcaraz called Djokovic an inspirational figure for all the tennis players and said that it was an honour to share the locker room with one of the greats.

"You're talking about how I'm doing the things, amazing things, but what you're doing is really inspiring," the Spaniard said at the trophy ceremony after grabbing the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

"Not only for the tennis players, but the athletes, all the persons around the world. And for me, as well.

"For me, I just enjoyed so much watching you play. It's been an honour sharing the locker (room)."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion and a two-time Australian Open winner, Nadal was in the front row at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday and grinned as he witnessed his compatriot rally from a set down to become the second Spaniard to win the title.

"It's a bit weird seeing Rafa in the stands," Alcaraz said, addressing Nadal.

"I think it's the first time as a professional because I know you watched me when I was 14 or 15 years old.

"It's such an honour playing in front of you, we had great battles on the court and it was an honour sharing the court with you. Thank you for being here."