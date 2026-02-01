Novak Djokovic praises 'legendary' Carlos Alcaraz after Australian Open defeat

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with the trophy after winning the Australian Open men's singles alongside runner-up Serbia's Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on February 1, 2026. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic lauded his rival Carlos Alcaraz after losing to the Spaniard in a thrilling final of the Australian Open on Sunday and seeing his own bid for a standalone 25th Grand Slam end in heartbreak at the last hurdle.

Despite a fighting effort, the 38-year-old lost 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to Alcaraz, who not only bagged his first Melbourne Park title but also became the youngest man to win all four majors.

"First and foremost of course, congratulations Carlos. An amazing tournament and an amazing couple of weeks. What you have been doing, the best word to describe it is historic. Legendary," Djokovic said.

"I wish you best of luck for the rest of your career. You're so young you have a lot of time, like myself.

"I'm sure we will be seeing a lot of each other over the next 10 years... not!"

Djokovic also thanked his team for helping him in his chase for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title.

"It hasn't been smooth sailing as it never is," he added.

"You were my rock and have seen the best and worst of me in the last few years, but in particular the last three weeks."

Djokovic paid tribute to Spanish great Rafa Nadal, who was watching from the stands.

"Obviously it feels weird to see you there and not here," Djokovic said.

"I just want to say it has been an honour to share the court with you. To have you here watching this final, first time for me, it's a strange feeling but thank you for being present.

"Too many Spanish legends, it felt like I was two against one tonight!"

Djokovic addressed the fans and said they kept him going.

"You guys gave me something, particularly the last couple of matches, with the love and support," he added. "I try to give you back with good tennis over the years.

"This I think was my 21st year coming to Australia. I always believe in myself which is something truly needed when you play against incredible players like I have the last few days.

"I didn't think I would be standing at the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam again. God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone six or 12 months. It has been a great ride. I love you guys."