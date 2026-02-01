Jarrell Miller edges Kingsley Ibeh in split decision as hairpiece steals spotlight

An undated picture of Miscellaneous boxing Heavyweight boxer Jarrell Miller. — WBO

Miscellaneous boxing Heavyweight boxer Jarrell Miller had one of the stranger wardrobe accidents when his hairpiece was knocked out of place in a split-decision win over Kingsley Ibeh here at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The weirdest situation occurred in the second round as Miller took a flurry of punches, and a right upper-cut by Ibeh drove his head back, leaving his hairpiece resting in the air and exposing his bald crown to the crowd and other viewers.

The hairpiece stood the test of laughter as it flew round the arena, and when Miller could no longer contain his laughter, he tore it off his head, gripped it in his hand and hurled it into the crowd.

Miller said he lost his hair just two days ago when the bottle of bleach was confused with the shampoo.

"I get to my mama's house and I saw some shampoo bottles on the table," Miller said in a post-bout interview in the ring.

"I shampooed and that shit was like ammonium bleach. I literally lost my hair like two days ago.

"So I called my manager and said, 'Get me one of those manes,' and I slapped that shit on real quick. Ibeh knocked that shit off. It's funny, man. I'm a comedian and you've got to make fun of yourself."

With 97-93, 97-93 and 94-96, Miller won a split decision.