Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Australia in third T20I

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second to left) flips the coin as Australia’s Mitchell Marsh (second to right) calls it at the toss for the third T20I match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on February 1, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third and final T20I of the series at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe (wk), Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann and Adam Zampa.

Head-to-Head:

Pakistan and Australia have met 30 times in T20 Internationals.

Following Pakistan’s consecutive wins in the first two matches, both teams now share an equal head-to-head record with 14 wins each, while one match ended in a tie and another produced no result.

Matches played: 30

Pakistan won: 14

Australia won: 14

Tied/No Result: 1/1

Form Guide:

Pakistan will look to maintain their winning momentum after back-to-back victories against Australia as they prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Meanwhile, Australia will aim to avoid a whitewash following defeats in the first two matches and earlier consecutive losses in T20 series against India.

Pakistan: W, W, L, A, W (most recent first)

Australia: L, L, NR, L, L