Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Australia in third T20I

LAHORE: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third and final T20I of the series at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe (wk), Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann and Adam Zampa.
Head-to-Head:
Pakistan and Australia have met 30 times in T20 Internationals.
Following Pakistan’s consecutive wins in the first two matches, both teams now share an equal head-to-head record with 14 wins each, while one match ended in a tie and another produced no result.
Form Guide:
Pakistan will look to maintain their winning momentum after back-to-back victories against Australia as they prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Meanwhile, Australia will aim to avoid a whitewash following defeats in the first two matches and earlier consecutive losses in T20 series against India.
Pakistan: W, W, L, A, W (most recent first)
Australia: L, L, NR, L, L
