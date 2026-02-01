PCB prepares backup plan as T20 World Cup 2026 decision looms

Pakistan team, led by skipper Salman Ali Agha (centre), in huddle ahead of their second T20I against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on January 31, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to decide on the national team’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 today, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at 6pm, during which the final decision on Pakistan’s participation in the tournament is likely to be taken.

This development follows reports of a potential boycott by Pakistan after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected a request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to shift their matches to a venue outside India.

The BCB had sought the change after Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on instructions from the Indian cricket board, sparking outrage in Bangladesh.

However, the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament on Saturday, citing the impossibility of revising the schedule so close to the tournament’s start on February 7.

Bangladesh’s exclusion then triggered speculation about Pakistan possibly withdrawing from the event.

PCB Chairman Naqvi had previously met the Prime Minister on January 26 to discuss the issue. Sources now say an official announcement regarding Pakistan’s participation is expected after today’s meeting.

The decision to unveil the team’s T20 World Cup 2026 jersey, postponed earlier due to “unavoidable reasons,” is also expected to follow the participation verdict.

Meanwhile, the PCB has prepared a contingency plan in case Pakistan does not participate.

Sources confirmed that a four-team domestic tournament will be held in Lahore, involving Pakistan’s senior team and the Shaheens Under-18 squad, divided into four teams.