PSL 11: Hyderabad to unveil team name and logo on February 7

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League's (PSL) newest franchise, Hyderabad, is set to unveil its official team name and logo at a ceremony at Niaz Stadium on February 7 at 6:00 PM.

The announcement was shared on Kingsmen Cricket's social media handle, accompanied by a banner detailing the launch event.

The post read: "The energy is rising, and the stage is almost ready! The official launch event is here. We'll be awaiting you all at Niaz Stadium."

Meanwhile, Hyderabad have also strengthened their coaching panel ahead of the historic edition, bringing in high-profile international names.

Former Pakistan red-ball head coach and Australian all-rounder Jason Gillespie will lead as head coach.

Grant Bradburn joins as fielding coach, Craig White as assistant coach, Hanif Malik as batting coach and Zac Martin will take charge as strength and conditioning coach.

The 11th edition of the PSL is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3. For the first time, the traditional player draft has been replaced by a player auction, set for February 11.

This edition will see the league expand to eight teams, with Hyderabad and Sialkot joining as new franchises. Hyderabad, owned by Fawad Sarwar, secured the franchise with a winning auction bid of Rs 1.75 billion ($6.25 million).

Meanwhile, the eighth team, Sialkot, owned by Kamil Khan, officially announced their team name as 'Sialkot Stallionz' on January 21.

The Sialkot Stallions hold a special place in Pakistan's domestic cricket history.

Between 2005 and 2012, the team won six National T20 Cup titles, including a world-record 25-match unbeaten streak, making them the most successful side in Pakistan's domestic T20 history.

OZ Developers, owned by Hamza Majeed, acquired the ownership rights for the eighth PSL franchise at a star-studded auction held at the Jinnah Convention Centre on January 8, with a winning bid of Rs 1.75 billion ($6.25 million).