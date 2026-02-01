Arne Slot praises Ibrahima Konate’s emotional return amid Liverpool crisis

A collage of Liverpool manager Arne Slot (right) and French defender Ibrahima Konaté. — Reuters

Liverpool manager Arne Slot commended the commitment of the French defender Ibrahima Konate after he returned emotionally to the team on compassionate leave to assist the club in a defensive crisis.

Konate had not played in the three recent games of Liverpool since the loss of his father, but he cut his sick leave short on seeing that the squad had so many injury issues.

Four of those defenders were out, and the centre back, Joe Gomez, went back to training on Wednesday and was instrumental in the 4-1 comeback win against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Slot hailed Konate with his hard work as he returned early, played well and scored an important goal against Newcastle.

“He has had a very difficult two weeks. He was planning to be back for the end of this week, which would have meant he could not play this game,” Slot said.

“But when he saw the problems we had defensively, he called me early this week and said: ‘I want to be back to help the team against Newcastle.’ He came back on Wednesday and trained twice with us.

“Not only did he score a goal, but he played a great game and the fans were really appreciative throughout the whole game, especially at the end when he scored.”

Konate netted the fourth Liverpool goal, giving rise to celebrations by his colleagues, including the goalkeeper Alisson, as well as a standing ovation by the crowd at Anfield.

Konate was very emotional about his own loss, but came back early to go to his team when they were at a crisis of defence.

“I don’t have words to describe what I feel right now because it was a very difficult moment for me and my family. I know that the team had some injured players," Konate said.

"The manager said to take my time, but with this situation, it was important for me to come back and help the team.”

Their first win in more than a month saw Liverpool provisionally move fifth in the Premier League table, one place ahead of Manchester United.