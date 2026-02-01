PCB announces Pakistan Women's 'A' squad for ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Waheeda Akhtar of Pakistan celebrates taking the wicket of Danni Wyatt of England with teammates during the 2nd Women's Vitality IT20 match between England and Pakistan at The County Ground on May 17, 2024 in Northampton, England. — ECB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the Pakistan Women's 'A' squad for the upcoming ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, scheduled to be held from 13 to 22 February in Bangkok, Thailand.

The eight-team T20 tournament will see Pakistan 'A' compete in Group A alongside India 'A', UAE and Nepal. Group B comprises Bangladesh 'A', Sri Lanka 'A', Malaysia and hosts Thailand.

Each team will play three group matches, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Off-spinning all-rounder Umm-e-Hani will lead the 15-member Pakistan Women's 'A' side, supported by experienced campaigners including pacer Waheeda Akhtar and batter Shawaal Zulfiqar.

Pakistan Women's Under-19 captain Eman Naseer and batter Komal Khan have also earned call-ups to the 'A' squad following their impressive performances in Pakistan U19 Women’s recent 3-2 T20 series victory over Bangladesh U19 Women.

The batting unit also includes Gull Rukh, Hafsa Khalid and Huraina Sajjad, while Yusra Amir will handle wicket-keeping duties.

The spin department features left-arm spinners Anosha Nasir and Momina Riasat, who combine with Umm-e-Hani and all-rounder Noreen Yaqoob to form a strong four-pronged spin attack.

The pace bowling unit will be led by Waheeda Akhtar, alongside Lubna Behram, Neha Sharmin Nadeem and Syeda Masooma Jafri.

Of the eight teams participating in the tournament, UAE, Nepal, Malaysia and Thailand will field their national women’s sides, while the remaining four teams will compete with their respective 'A' squads.

Prior to the announcement, 30 players were invited to a week-long probables camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre from 25 January.

Following the camp, the final 15-member squad was shortlisted. The selected players will now take part in a pre-tournament training camp at the same venue before departing for Thailand on 10 February.

Pakistan Women's 'A' Squad

Batters:

Eman Naseer (Islamabad), Gull Rukh (Dera Ghazi Khan), Hafsa Khalid (Karachi), Huraina Sajjad (Karachi) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (Lahore).

Wicket-keepers:

Komal Khan (Lahore) and Yusra Amir (Karachi).

All-rounders:

Noreen Yaqoob (Lahore) and Umm-e-Hani (Faisalabad).

Spinners:

Anosha Nasir (Karachi) and Momina Riasat (Abbottabad).

Pacers:

Lubna Behram (Hunza), Neha Sharmin Nadeem (Karachi), Syeda Masooma Jafri (Karachi) and Waheeda Akhtar (Lahore).

Non-travelling reserves:

Zunash Abdul Sattar (Lahore), Maham Anees (Islamabad), Amber Kainat (Lahore) and Ayesha Bilal (Lahore).

Player Support Personnel

Muhammad Masroor (Head Coach), Shoaib Khan (Batting Coach), Naeem Tayyab (Bowling Coach), Jaweria Rauf (Fielding Coach), Taimoor Mehmood (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Surakhsha Shaker (Physiotherapist), Eman Tufail Arbab (Performance Analyst) and Aisha Jalil (Team Manager).

Pakistan Women's 'A' Match Schedule

Group A