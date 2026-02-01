Farhan Yousaf, Ayush Mhatre skip handshake at toss ahead of U19 World Cup clash

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf (second from left) and India's Ayush Mhatre (second from right) at the toss for their ICC Men's U19 World Cup match at the Harare Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on February 01, 2026. — ICC

BULAWAYO: The long-running standoff resurfaced on Sunday as India captain Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf avoided exchanging handshakes during the toss ahead of their ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup match at Queens Sports Club.

After winning the toss, Farhan chose to bowl first and proceeded to the toss announcer for the pre-match discussion.

Mhatre appeared to mirror the gesture, with no handshake taking place between the two captains.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the ongoing sportsmanship debate involving India and Pakistan, which has featured prominently across several major cricketing events in recent years.

The tension dates back to the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, where similar scenes unfolded during the group-stage match, carried on into the Super Four round and culminated in the final.

Despite India defeating Pakistan in the final, Indian players reportedly declined to personally receive the trophy from PCB Chairman and ACC President Mohsin Naqvi.

Comparable incidents were also reported during high-profile ACC events, including clashes between the two sides in the Women’s World Cup and the Hong Kong Super Sixes, where customary handshakes and courtesies were allegedly overlooked.

Matters escalated further when India opted not to play Pakistan in the second season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), boycotting both the group-stage fixture and the semifinal encounter.

In contrast, blind women from India and Pakistan brushed aside the political tension at the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka in November.

While there was no handshake after the toss, both sides later greeted each other warmly at the end of the match, exchanging compliments after travelling together to the venue on the same bus.