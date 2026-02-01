UFC 325: Alexander Volkanovski retains featherweight title with win over Diego Lopes

An undated picture of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. — Instagram/ ufc

SYDNEY: UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski retained his title by unanimously defeating Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 325 here at Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday.

Volkanovski (28-4 MMA, 15-3 UFC) scored 49-46, 49-46, 50-45 in a tough rematch, surviving a fifth-round attack by Lopes (27-8 MMA, 6-3 UFC).

Similar to their initial match in UFC 314, Lopes was tough and competitive early on by absorbing the offensive of Volkanovski, and striking him with his own blows.

The champion, however did essential changes; through clinch control and cage pressure, to put the subsequent rounds under its influence.

It was the first title defence of the second reign by Volkanovski and his first fight on Australian soil in almost three years of his second reign.

Lopes, despite the loss, paid respect to the champion, claiming that defeat was a step in a gradual process as he gets back on his feet after his second failed title bid.

In the co-main event, a dominant second-round TKO victory of Benoit Saint-Denis of France added to his four-match winning streak against Dan Hooker at lightweight.

In other matches on the main card, Mauricio Ruffy defeated Rafael Fiziev by a second-round TKO, Tallison Teixeira defeated Tai Tuivasa by unanimous decision in a heavyweight fight, and Quillan Salkild defeated Jamie Mullarkey via first-round submission.

Next week, the UFC hosts a Fight Night in Las Vegas, and UFC 326 will be hosted on March 7.