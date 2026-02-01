Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against India in U19 World Cup

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf (second from left) makes the call as India's Ayush Mhatre (second from right) flips the coin at the toss for their ICC Men's U19 World Cup match at the Harare Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on February 01, 2026. — Screengrab/livestream

BULAWAYO: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first in a must-win clash against arch-rivals India in the ongoing ICC Men's U19 World Cup here on Sunday at the Queens Sports Club.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Hamza Zahoor (wk), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam and Ali Raza.

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.

Head-to-head:

Historically, the two arch-rivals have faced each other 29 times, with the Men in Blue dominating with 16 wins, followed by the Green Shirts with 12 victories, while one match ended with no result.

Matches played: 29

Pakistan U19 won: 12

India U19 won: 16

No result: 1

The last time both teams faced each other was during the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 final, where Pakistan dominated India by a massive 191-run margin to lift the title.

Batting first, the national side posted a mammoth 347-8 in 50 overs, courtesy of a fiery knock by opener Sameer Minhas, who scored 172 off 113 deliveries with the help of 17 fours and nine sixes, while Ahmed Hussain contributed 56 runs.

In reply, India were bundled out for 156, with tail-end batter Deepesh Devendran top-scoring with 36 off 16 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes, while the rest of the batters failed to make significant contributions.

For Pakistan, Ali Raza registered impressive figures of 4/42 in 6.2 overs, while Mohammad Sayyam, Abdul Subhan and Huzaifa Ahsan claimed two wickets each.

Form Guide:

India, despite being in a comfortable position, have not yet qualified for the semi-finals despite remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament and will be eyeing a win over Pakistan to seal a spot in the top four.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to continue their strong run against India in major events, having recently reached consecutive Asia Cup finals. However, a win is crucial for the Green Shirts if they are to progress to the semi-finals.

Pakistan U19: W, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

India U19: W, W, W, W, W