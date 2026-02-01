Premier League: Chelsea rally from two down to stun West Ham United

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their third goal against West Ham United in Premier League on January 31, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea came back to win 3-2 against West Ham here at Stamford Bridge stadium on Saturday after being two goals behind in a Premier League clash, with an Enzo Fernandez late goal sealing the second of four dramatic comeback victories by the Blues under new coach Liam Rosenior in four days.

Chelsea, who defeated Napoli 3-2 in the Champions League the previous day, took a long break and started the match with key players on the bench, after which the Hammers, in the relegation zone, completely exploited their lacklustre performance in the first half.

In the seventh minute, the visitors took the lead as a cross by captain Jarrod Bowen had entered the far post, and in the ninth minute, their lead was doubled when Crysencio Summerville capitalised on a cutback by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Rosenior heard the jeers of the home fans in his ears and used the break to make three changes, putting Chelsea back on their path to what was beginning to resemble an improbable victory with two of his newcomers - Joao Pedro and Marc Cucurella - finding the net to draw the hosts even.

Joao Pedro headed Chelsea on a cross in the 57 th minute, and the subsequent waves of attacks followed, and in the 70 th minute, Cucurella made the ball equal the score at Chelsea after it bounced off the crossbar.

Jean-Clair Todibo of West Ham was also guilty of squandering an opportunity to re-establish the lead for the visitors in the 86th minute prior to Fernandez finishing the comeback by Chelsea.

After two minutes of extra time, the winner of the Argentina World Cup scored at the right time by running into the box with a pass from Joao Pedro.

Chelsea is standing fourth in the Premier League table, two points in front of Manchester United, who will host Fulham on Sunday.