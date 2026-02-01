Usman Tariq trolls Cameron Green after 'chucking' accusation in second T20I

Usman Tariq celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Reeza Hendricks during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on November 1, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq responded to critics and trolled Australia's Cameron Green following his dismissal in the second T20I of the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Tariq took to Instagram, posting a meme video showing a boy crying with the caption "after getting out," which appeared to be a playful response to Green, who was visibly frustrated after his dismissal.

The incident occurred on the penultimate delivery of the 11th over of Australia's innings, when Tariq bowled a fuller delivery outside off, luring Green to get down on one knee and slash it into the air for a regulation catch to Shadab Khan at the point.

On his way back to the pavilion, Green, who top-scored for Australia with a 20-ball 35, vented out his frustration over Tariq's slingy bowling action by doing a 'throw' gesture upon reaching the touring side's dugout, presumably accusing the bowler of chucking.

Tariq, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in November last year, has faced similar criticism before, most notably while representing Desert Vipers in last year's ILT20.

During a qualifier play-off against MI Emirates, Tom Banton appeared to suggest Tariq's delivery was "thrown."

In response, the spinner explained the unique structure of his elbow, which limits full extension.

"There are two corners on my elbow which make it hard for me to straighten fully," he said.

"Whenever spinners face allegations of chucking, they often modify their action after lab tests. I've undergone two official tests in Pakistan, and my action was cleared. I didn't have to change anything because I know I'm not throwing."

The right-arm spinner has been reported for a suspect bowling action twice in his career but was cleared both times, including by an ICC-accredited biomechanics lab last year after bowling 24 deliveries.

Pakistan's spin duo, Tariq and Shadab, played a key role in a comprehensive 90-run victory over Australia, giving the home side an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series ahead of the final T20I on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha elected to bat first, posting a formidable 198/5 in 20 overs. Early wickets fell as Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for five in the second over, leaving Pakistan at 17-1.

Skipper Agha joined Saim Ayub to stabilise the innings, with the pair putting on a 55-run second-wicket partnership.

Ayub fell for 23 off 11 deliveries, followed by Babar Azam, who was trapped lbw by Adam Zampa for two, leaving Pakistan at 76/3 in 7.1 overs.

Agha continued his onslaught and reached his sixth T20I half-century off just 25 deliveries during a 49-run fourth-wicket stand with Shadab Khan. Sean Abbott eventually dismissed Agha for a blazing 76 off 40 balls, studded with eight fours and four sixes.

Usman Khan then guided Pakistan through the final overs with a brisk 52 off 35 balls, sharing a crucial 63-run partnership with Shadab. Mohammad Nawaz contributed a handy 10-run cameo from four balls.

Australia struggled in their chase of 199, being bowled out for 108 in 15.4 overs. Green top-scored with 35 off 20 balls, followed by Matthew Short's 27.

Only captain Mitchell Marsh (18) and Xavier Bartlett (10) reached double figures.

Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan spearheaded Pakistan's bowling with three wickets each, while Tariq claimed two. Saim Ayub and Nawaz chipped in with one wicket apiece.