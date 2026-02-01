Gunther ends AJ Styles' WWE career at Royal Rumble 2026

Gunther celebrate's his win during WWE's Royal Rumble at Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD on January 31, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. - WWE

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther delivered a dominant and emotionally charged performance as he defeated AJ Styles at WWE Royal Rumble 2026, bringing an apparent end to the veteran superstar's illustrious WWE career.

The high-stakes encounter, held in front of a packed arena, carried a career-threatening stipulation for Styles, who had announced earlier that 2026 would be his final year in WWE.

Facing the hard-hitting "Ring General," Styles put everything on the line in what was billed as one of the most anticipated matches of the event.

From the opening moments, the contest was intense and physical.

Styles relied on his experience and aerial offense to counter Gunther's raw power, landing several signature moves and pushing the former champion to his limits.

However, Gunther weathered the storm and gradually asserted control with his trademark chops, power-based offense, and relentless pressure.

The turning point came late in the match when Gunther trapped Styles in a punishing sleeper hold.

Despite a valiant struggle, Styles was unable to escape, forcing the referee to stop the bout and award the victory to Gunther via submission.

Following the decision, the WWE Universe rose to its feet, chanting in appreciation of Styles'' storied career.

A visibly emotional Styles acknowledged the crowd before making his way up the ramp, marking what could be his final appearance inside a WWE ring.

Styles' WWE journey began with a surprise debut at the Royal Rumble in 2016, quickly establishing himself as one of the company's top performers.

During his tenure, he captured multiple world titles, including two WWE Championship reigns, and headlined major premium live events.

Known worldwide as "The Phenomenal One," Styles built a reputation for elite in-ring ability, consistency, and longevity, competing at the highest level well into his late 40s.