WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan punch WrestleMania 42 tickets

The collage of photos shows WWE Superstars Roman Reigns (left) and Liv Morgan. — WWE

RIYADH: WWE's annual Royal Rumble delivered another night of high-stakes drama and superstar triumphs as Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan emerged victorious in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, respectively, booking their spots at WrestleMania 42.

The premium live event, held at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, also featured major title matches, surprise returns and emotional moments that are set to shape WWE's road to its biggest show of the year.

In a star-studded 30-man over-the-top-rope battle, former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns claimed victory in the Men's Royal Rumble match, outlasting a field that included Gunther, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul.

Entering late into the match, Reigns showcased his trademark dominance and ultimately eliminated Gunther in the final moments to secure the win and set his sights firmly on WrestleMania glory.

The victory marked Reigns' second Royal Rumble triumph, placing him among an elite group of WWE superstars with multiple Rumble wins and positioning him for a marquee matchup at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

While his opponent is yet to be confirmed, potential challengers include Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and other top contenders.

The Women's Royal Rumble match was equally compelling, with Liv Morgan outlasting 29 competitors to claim her first-ever Royal Rumble victory.

The final stages of the match featured rising star Sol Ruca and returning standout Tiffany Stratton, but Morgan capitalised on the moment to eliminate Stratton and seal the win.

Morgan's triumph marks a major milestone in her career and guarantees her a championship match at WrestleMania 42.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship after a hard-fought and physical contest against Sami Zayn, delivering a brutal back-and-forth encounter that further cemented his reign.