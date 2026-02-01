West Indies beat South Africa in rain-hit third T20I to avoid whitewash

West Indies players celebrate the dismissal of Aiden Markram of South Africa during the 3rd KFC T20I match between South Africa and West Indies at DP World Wanderers Stadium on January 31, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. - AFP

JOHANNESBURG: West Indies defeated South Africa by six runs in a rain-affected third T20I at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday, preventing a series whitewash, with the hosts claiming the series 2-1.

Batting first in the 10-over-a-side match, West Indies posted 114-3, with captain Shai Hope and top-order batter Shimron Hetmyer leading the charge.

Hope scored a brisk 48 off 25 balls, including three fours and four sixes, while Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 48 from 22 deliveries, hitting one boundary and six maximums.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada each picked up one wicket in their respective spells.

Chasing a revised target of 125, the hosts were restricted to 118-6.

Quinton de Kock top-scored with 14 off 28 balls, striking four boundaries and one six, while Jason Smith produced a fiery 26 from just 10 balls, including four fours and a six.

Gudakesh Motie was the standout bowler for the visitors, claiming 3/17 in two overs.

Shamarh Joseph, Akeal Hosein, and Jason Holder contributed with one wicket apiece.