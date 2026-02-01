'Umpires can tell': Usman Khan responds to question on Tariq’s bowling action

Usman Tariq of Pakistan bowls during the T20 International match between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on January 31, 2026 in Lahore. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan has responded to questions about spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action following Pakistan’s win over Australia in the second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Khan praised Tariq's performance and highlighted the role of team management in decision-making, emphasising both skill and discipline on the field.

"Only the umpire can tell about the action, but he is a very good bowler and is bowling in the right areas. Whenever the team needs it, any changes are handled by the captain and management," Khan said.

Australia's batting all-rounder Cameron Green, however, appeared frustrated with Tariq's bowling action during the match.

The incident occurred on the penultimate delivery of the 11th over, when Tariq bowled a fuller delivery outside off stump, prompting Green to get down on one knee and slash it into the air, resulting in a regulation catch to Shadab Khan at point.

On his way back to the pavilion, Green, who top-scored for Australia with 35 off 20 balls, gestured a 'throw' motion toward the dugout, seemingly questioning Tariq’s action.

Tariq, who made his T20I debut in November last year, has faced similar scrutiny while playing for Desert Vipers in last year’s ILT20, when MI Emirates' Tom Banton appeared to suggest his delivery was 'thrown' during their qualifier play-off.

"There are two corners on my elbow which make it hard for me to straighten fully," Tariq explained, addressing the criticism.

"As history shows, whenever spinners are accused of chucking, they go for lab tests, modify their action, and work on the correct degree of flexion. That sometimes confuses spectators. I have undergone two official tests in Pakistan, and my action was cleared. Unlike others, I didn't have to change anything. I am confident because I know I am not throwing."

Tariq has been reported for a suspect bowling action twice in his career but was cleared both times. Last year, he was given the go-ahead by an ICC-accredited biomechanics lab after bowling 24 deliveries.