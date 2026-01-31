Naqvi lauds Pakistan's 'team work' after series-clinching victory over Australia

This collage of pictures shows PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) and Pakistan men's cricket team in action during their second T20I against Australia. — ICC/PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi applauded the national men's cricket team for their series-clinching victory over Australia in the second T20I here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bat first in the high-stakes fixture, the Green Shirts registered their highest total against Australia in T20Is by accumulating 198/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from skipper Agha and wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan.

Set to chase a daunting 199-run target, the 2021 champions' batting unit was dismantled by Pakistan spinners, who shared all 10 wickets between them for the first time in the shortest format, while it was the second such occurrence during a T20I between two full-member nations.

Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan jointly spearheaded Pakistan's bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Usman Tariq with two, while Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with one apiece.

The triumph gave the 2009 champions an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, which serves as the final preparation for the two teams heading into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Green Shirts' dominant triumph earned them warm praise from PCB Chairman Naqvi, who termed it an outcome of their teamwork and players' professionalism. He specifically hailed Pakistan captain Agha and head coach Mike Hesson for their role in the glory.

"Pakistani players demonstrated excellent teamwork to take an unassailable lead in the series against Australia. Head coach Mike Hesson, captain Salman Agha and all the players performed well," said Naqvi in a PCB-released statement.

"The credit for winning the series against a strong team like Australia goes to the hard work and professionalism of the players. The team's good combination played a major role in the victory," he added.

He further expressed his hope for the team to continue their winning run in future assignments.

"Hope the national team will live up to the expectations of cricket fans through similar performances in the future," Naqvi concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the third and final T20I of the ongoing series will be played at the same venue on Sunday.