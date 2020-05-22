PCB CEO Wasim Khan. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has left it on its players to decide whether they want to tour England, although no cricketer has raised any concern as of yet.



The PCB had earlier briefed its cricketers on health and safety measures that England will put in place during the tour.

The series, according to sources, will be played between August 5 and September 1 with Manchester and Southampton being host cities.

"According to the initial draft, the first Test is being scheduled to be played in Manchester from August 5. The next two tests will be played in Southampton from August 13 and 21 respectively," the source said.

READ: Babar Azam has no qualms over PCB's decision to tour England

"The three T20Is are being planned to be held in Manchester on August 28, 30 and September 1."

Meanwhile, PCB CEO Wasim Khan stated that Pakistan was looking forward to touring England this summer.

He further sad that PCB is not looking to bargain for this tour for a reciprocal series in Pakistan by England.

"The players are chomping at the bit. We're very much looking forward to touring." Wasim Khan said in an interview with Sky Sports News.

"We need a 14-day quarantine period when we get to England and enough time to practice for the guys so they can be ready."

READ: England bowlers set to train as cricket chiefs plan for season restart

Players have no qualms over touring England: source