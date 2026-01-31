'Perfect game for us': Pakistan captain Agha on record victory over Australia

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha watches the ball after playing a shot during their second T20I against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha described their record 90-run victory over Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday as a "perfect" outing for the home side.

The 2009 champions clinched an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, which serves as the final preparation for the two teams heading into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Opting to bat first in the high-stakes fixture, the Green Shirts registered their highest total against Australia in T20Is by accumulating 198/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from skipper Agha and wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan.

In turn, Australia's batting unit skittled for a meagre 108 in 15.4 overs and thus succumbed to a gruelling 90-run defeat – their largest against Pakistan in the shortest format.

The Green Shirts' all-round performance just a week before the commencement of the mega event impressed their captain Agha, who acknowledged his side being "outstanding" in all three departments and expressed determination to replicate the dominance in the third T20I, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

"It has to be a perfect game. We batted well in the powerplay and middle and we were outstanding with the ball," said Agha at the post-match presentation.

"Fielding was outstanding. I can easily say it was a perfect game for us and we want to replicate it tomorrow," he added.

One of the defining factors of Pakistan's success against Australia in the ongoing series was Agha's promotion to No.3 as the right-handed batter played blistering knocks in each of the first two fixtures, scoring a 27-ball 39 and a 40-ball 76, respectively.

"That's why I promoted myself at No. 3 because I know I can play spin well and intend to do the same in Sri Lanka," Agha reiterated.

The Pakistan captain specifically praised wicketkeeper batter Usman for maintaining their batting momentum after his dismissal and hailed him as the "best player of spin" in the team.

He then pinned hope on his side to play the remaining third T20I with the same dominance and entertain the Lahore crowd again.

"We know he is a very good player of spin bowling, probably the best player in our team against spin. We knew his ability and we know it's going to come soon. Hope he plays in the same way. We want to continue to play in the same way," Agha continued.

"[…] I want the same from my team to forget the 2-0 and come again [play in the same fashion]. Hopefully we can come and entertain the Lahore crowd again tomorrow," he concluded.