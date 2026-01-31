Cameron Green shows frustration over Usman Tariq's bowling action

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's Usman Tariq (left) and Australia's Cameron Green in action during their second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Australia's batting all-rounder Cameron Green expressed frustration over Pakistan mystery spinner Usman Tariq's bowling action during the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the penultimate delivery of the 11th over of Australia's innings, when Tariq bowled a fuller delivery outside off, luring Green to get down on one knee and slash it into the air for a regulation catch to Shadab Khan at the point.

On his way back to the pavilion, Green, who top-scored for Australia with a 20-ball 35, vented out his frustration over Tariq's slingy bowling action by doing a 'throw' gesture upon reaching the touring side's dugout, presumably accusing the bowler of chucking.

🚨Cameron Green crying over the bowling action of Usman Tariq. 🤣



The so called most expensive player of IPL.#PakvsAus #PCB #INDvsNZ #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/ULb1AYwiAI — Umar Farooq (@UmarFarooq9169) January 31, 2026

Tariq, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in November last year, has faced a similar situation while representing Desert Vipers in last year's edition of ILT20, as MI Emirates' Tom Banton appeared to suggest his delivery was 'thrown' during their faceoff in the qualifier play-off.

Banton's gesture prompted Tariq to insist that his action falls well within these limits, attributing the controversy to the unique structure of his elbow.

"There are two corners on my elbow which make it hard for me to straighten fully," Tariq had explained.

"As you can see from history, whenever spinners faced allegations of chucking, they went to the lab, tried to modify their action, and worked on the correct degree of flexion. That sometimes confuses spectators. I have undergone two official tests in Pakistan, and my action was cleared. Unlike others, I didn't have to change anything. I was confident because I know I am not throwing."

For the unversed, Tariq has been reported for a suspect bowling action twice in his budding career, but was later cleared on both instances. Last year, he was given a go-ahead by the ICC-accredited biomechanics lab after bowling 24 deliveries.