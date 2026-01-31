David Miller 'medically cleared' for T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa's David Miller plays a shot during their first T20I against Pakistan at the Kingsmead in Durban on December 10, 2024. — AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Experienced South Africa batter David Miller has received medical clearance to partake in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Saturday.

Miller has been racing against time to regain fitness after sustaining a suspected groin injury, picked up while fielding during Paarl Royals' SA20 clash against Joburg Super Kings earlier this month, forcing him to walk off the field in the 16th over, barred from participation in the Royals' run chase.

The 36-year-old was one of the three South African players recovering from respective injuries, alongside Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira, who were ruled out of the upcoming 20-team mega event due to respective injuries last week.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, Miller has been declared medically fit to participate in the upcoming mega event after undergoing a fitness test this week, the CSA shared.

"Proteas Men's batter David Miller has been medically cleared for next month's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka," CSA said in a statement.

"Miller successfully underwent a fitness test this week following an adductor muscle strain sustained while playing for Paarl Royals during the Betway SA20," it added.

Notably, Miller, who was forced to miss South Africa's ongoing three-match home series against West Indies due to injury, will link up with their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to depart for Mumbai from here on Sunday.

"He will join the squad on Sunday when they depart for Mumbai from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg."

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde and Ryan Rickelton.