Elena Rybakina stuns Aryna Sabalenka to claim maiden Australian Open title

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka on January 31, 2026. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: Elena Rybakina played a titanic role to destroy Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 here at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, wining the first Australian Open of her life, turning the tables on the world number one in their Melbourne Park final rematch from three years ago.

It was Sabalenka, the top seed and the first to fail in a set since 2008, who initially had to reach into her pocket, as playing under the roof of the Rod Laver arena, Rybakina dropped in with the opening game, and took control.

The massive ball-striking of the Kazakh fifth seed was giving the two-time champion Sabalenka nothing to think about as she sailed into set point on the 10th game and brought it home to raise alarm in her rival's dugout.

With 46 hardcourt Grand Slam match victories in the past 48, four-time major champion Sabalenka was in her stride and began the second set in better shape, yet Rybakina conserved three breakpoints to maintain 1-1.

An errant forehand by Rybakina gave Sabalenka the opportunity to tie at one set apiece, and the Belarusian gleefully utilised it to make the last set a shootout, which would be won by the player who held their nerves.

After overcoming Rybakina, who had had a similar experience in the 2023 title match, Sabalenka unleashed a series of winners and took a 3-0 lead, but the Kazakh erased the deficit and broke to 4-3 and closed the victory to add to her 2022 Wimbledon victory.