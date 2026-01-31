Oakland Athletics lock in Jacob Wilson with seven-year extension

An undated picture of all-star shortstop Jacob Wilson. — Reuters

The Oakland Athletics announced a seven-year extension of a contract with all-star shortstop Jacob Wilson on Friday.

The agreement of the 23-year-old extends until the season 2032 and includes a club option for 2033. It is worth 70 million dollars according to international media reports.

Wilson, the 2025 American League Rookie of the Year who lost to his teammate Nick Kurtz, had a batting average of 311 with 151 hits, 13 homers and 63 RBI in 125 games.

The only player in the major leagues with a better batting average was slugger Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

Wilson was voted by fans to start in the All-Star Game in Atlanta, the hometown of his father, retired shortstop Jack Wilson, in 2012.

Wilson was the overall No. 6 in the 2023 draft. In 2024, he made his debut with the A’s and had a hit of.250 in 28 outings.

He is among four centre-core A's that are contracted through at least 2028 when the franchise is projected to move to a ballpark being built in Las Vegas.

The A's played out of Sutter Health Park, a Triple-A ballpark in Sacramento, and went 76-86 and failed to make a fifth consecutive postseason in 2025.

Wilson says he has spent the offseason building strength and muscle at the A’s facility to better prepare his body for the demands of a long MLB season.

“It’s definitely been the main focus for the last couple of offseasons now,” Wilson said.

“Being able to grow into my body a little bit more and put on more muscle. I’ve been at the A’s facility for the entire offseason now, working with the strength staff to get stronger and prepare my body for the long season ahead.”