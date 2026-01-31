Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai clinch Australian Open women’s doubles title

Belgium's Elise Mertens and China's Shuai Zhang pose with the trophy after winning their women's doubles final on January 31, 2026. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: Fourth seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai won the Australian Open women's doubles title on Saturday, taking a 7-6(4), 6-4 victory against Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic to win their first Grand Slam title together.

The victory was the sixth Grand Slam of Mertens, and the third of Zhang, but the way to the heights was not easy.

In the second round, the Belgian-Chinese pair was forced to hold on and save three match points by beating 17-year-old Iva Jovic and Victoria Mboko, which demonstrates great resilience.

Danilina and Krunic started the final in dominating style, and they raced to 4-1 in the first set. Nonetheless, Mertens and Zhang progressively counterattacked and eventually won four games in a row to equalise the match.

The two of them stood their ground in the face of pressure and had to play a tie-break, where experience had its way. The first set was secured in 55 minutes thanks to the quick reaction and accuracy in shot-making by Mertens.

Bringing the first set to the second set, Mertens and Zhang started the match with a 5-0 lead due to aggressive net play and precisely placed winners.

Although Danilina and Krunic managed to recover and win two points in the championship, the fourth seeds were proven winners as Zhang struck a spectacular backhand shot at the net on the serve of Mertens.

The match makes Mertens and Zhang one of the most successful doubles teams in the history of the sport, underscoring their calmness, unity, and skills of acting like professionals in the big moment.

Reflecting on the triumph, Mertens looked back on their ability to endure, praising their teamwork and their endurance in the process of securing the title despite their initial setbacks.

"It's been quite a week so far," said Mertens.

"I'm lost for words. In the second round of doubles, we had three match points against us. We kept on fighting, we kept on believing, and we really grew as a team. Today, in the final, I'm happy that I served it out eventually.”