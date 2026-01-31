Cunningham leads Pistons to victory over Warriors in NBA thriller

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) dribbles against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center on Jan 30, 2026. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Cade Cunningham played a masterclass role as the Detroit Pistons beat the Golden State Warriors with a 131-124 win here at Chase Center on Friday.

Cunningham got 29 points and gave 11 assists to lead the Eastern Conference leaders to their 10th win in 13 games.

Jalen Duren also helped the Pistons and Cunningham with a heroic performance, delivering a double-double, with 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Duncan Robinson, who added 15 points, including five essential three-pointers.

Tobias Harris contributed 15, Isaiah Stewart 14, and Daniss Jenkins contributed 12 points to help the Pistons develop an overwhelming lead.

The early part of the third quarter saw Detroit soar by up to 20 points and was able to fight a late Golden State surge.

Golden State, which lost Stephen Curry to soreness in his knee during the last quarter, had to make do with eight players scoring in the twenties.

The game ended with Curry having 23 points, Draymond Green with 15 points, and Gui Santos with 16 points.

Buddy Hield and Santos briefly put the Warriors within three during a 13-2 run, but a crucial free throw by Cunningham with just more than a minute left in the game was the clincher.

The initial Pistons Supremacy was noted when they scored 76 percent in the first quarter, led 45-37, and at half-time they were 77-64 ahead, the most the Warriors have yielded in a half this season.

The clinical shooting of Detroit and strong defence was critical in repelling the late charge of the Warriors, as it established them as one of the most performing NBA teams.