Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Australia in second T20I

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from left) flips the coin as Australia’s Mitchell Marsh calls it at the toss for the second T20I match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on January 31, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Usman Tariq.

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann and Adam Zampa.

Head-to-Head

Pakistan and Australia have met 29 times in T20 Internationals. Australia have won 14 matches, Pakistan 13, with one match ending in a tie and another producing no result.

Matches played: 29

Pakistan won: 13

Australia won: 14

Tied/No Result: 1/1

Form Guide

Pakistan will look to dominate Australia in the second clash to seal the series as they aim for full preparation ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Meanwhile, Australia will look to bounce back after their setback in the first T20I and will be keen to avoid consecutive defeats, having previously lost to India on home soil.

Pakistan: W, L, A, W, W (most recent first)

Australia: L, NR, L, L, W