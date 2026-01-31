Australia announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Xavier Bartlett celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan during the Pakistan vs Australia T20I Series cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on January 29, 2026. - AFP

Australia on Saturday announced their final 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with pacer Pat Cummins ruled out due to a persistent back injury.

Cummins, who was initially named in the provisional squad, has been replaced by left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis, while Matthew Short has been dropped for Matt Renshaw.

Veteran batter Steven Smith has also missed out on selection.

Cricket Australia confirmed that Cummins requires more time to fully recover from a lumbar stress injury.

The fast bowler has not played since the Adelaide Test against England in mid-December and was managed carefully following positive scans in January.

However, selectors determined that he would not be fit in time for the tournament, despite expectations he will be available for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dwarshuis earns his place after narrowly missing out on the provisional squad and adds a valuable left-arm pace option to the attack.

Josh Hazlewood, Tim David and Nathan Ellis have all been cleared to feature after recovering from recent injuries.

Hazlewood has not played since suffering hamstring and Achilles issues prior to the Ashes, while David and Ellis both battled hamstring problems during the Big Bash League and Pakistan tour.

Short was omitted due to poor form and Australia’s need for an additional left-handed batter capable of handling spin during the middle overs.

Renshaw, who made his T20I debut in Pakistan earlier this week, was rewarded for consistent performances in domestic cricket and the BBL.

He also impressed on ODI debut against India late last year, particularly against spin bowling.

Chief selector Tony Dodemaide said Dwarshuis was a like-for-like replacement for Cummins and praised Renshaw’s versatility.

"With Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury, Ben is a ready replacement who offers a left-arm-pace option as well as dynamic fielding and late-order hitting," Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said.

"We believe his ability to swing the ball at good pace along with clever variations will be well suited to the conditions we expect and overall structure of the squad.

"Matt has impressed in all formats of late, including in multiple roles in white ball formats for Australia, the Queensland Bulls and the Brisbane Heat.

"With the top order settled and spin heavy conditions expected in the pool stages in Sri Lanka, we also feel Matt provides extra middle-order support, with Tim David completing his return-to-play programme in the early phase of the tournament.

"As a left-hander, he [Renshaw] also offers a point of difference to the middle order batting."

Smith’s exclusion comes despite outstanding recent T20 form in leagues such as the BBL, MLC and The Hundred.

However, selectors viewed him as a specialist opening batter, a position already well covered by captain Mitchell Marsh and vice-captain Travis Head, with Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell also capable of opening if required.

Australia have opted for squad balance and flexibility, with Maxwell also named as a reserve wicketkeeping option alongside Josh Inglis, the only specialist keeper in the squad.

Former wicketkeeper Matthew Wade will travel with the team as part of the coaching staff.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia will begin their T20 World Cup campaign in Sri Lanka, where spin-friendly conditions are expected to play a key role during the group stage.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.