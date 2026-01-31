Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set for historic Australian Open final

An undated picture of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will go head-to-head in the Australian Open final on Sunday, and history will be on the line.

The Serbian superstar is pursuing a 25th Grand Slam record, and the Spanish prodigy tries to become the youngest man to achieve a career Grand Slam.

The tennis of modern men has never been short of heroes who have taken the limits of greatness, but none of the matches have been followed by stakes as big as this one.

Djokovic has 24 grand slams, of which he has a record 10 in Melbourne Park, and his legacy is already secure.

There can be few who would deny him the status of being one of the greatest players to have ever played the men's game.

Nonetheless, this win also brings Djokovic to par with Australian legend Margaret Court, who also has 24 major titles in the female sport, 13 during the amateur days.

Although it is always hard to compare the eras, rivals, and technology, Djokovic has long wanted to achieve the unprecedented 25th Grand Slam to become the only titleholder.

A victory in Melbourne Park, where he won his first major in 2008, would be a nice bookend to the 20-year career in the top tier of tennis.

After becoming the oldest man to win the final, defeating a defending champion Jannik Sinner, Djokovic can now become the oldest player to win any Grand Slam title as well; only Ken Rosewall has that record.