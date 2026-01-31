Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo clinches new heights as Al Nassr beat Al Kholood

An undated picture of Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo (right). — Instagram/ cristiano

BURAYDAH: Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in Saudi Pro League history to score the 961st goal of his long and successful career as his team thumped Al Kholood 3-0 in a matchday 18 game here at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Friday.

After 47 minutes, it was Ronaldo who scored his 17th goal of the season in the league with a header.

The strike positions the 40-year-old level at the head of the scoring list with the Al Qadsiah forward Julian Quiñones, who scored against Al Hilal on Thursday.

The captain of Portugal is now only 39 goals out of the incredible 1,000-goal mark that he has publicly claimed to be targeting before his retirement.

The legendary former Manchester United and Real Madrid player has refrained from retiring his boots until he reaches the milestone, as he reiterated last month.

Ronaldo, the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot winner in the last two seasons, was replaced with 11 minutes to go as Al Nassr was comfortably able to see the game out.

After the victory, Al Nassr are still in third place in the league table with 40 points, six short of the leaders Al Hilal, in their quest to claim the title.

It is pertinent to mention that Al Kholood had to finish the last 18 minutes with 10 men after captain Hattan Bahebri got sent off because of catching Simakan with an elbow.