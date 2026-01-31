Championship: Derby County cruise past Bristol City to move into play-off places

An undated picture of Rhian Brewster. — Instagram/ dcfcofficial

BRISTOL: Derby County swept into the Championship play-off positions with a merciless 5-0 win over Bristol City here at Ashton Gate on Friday, and followed up their excellent run at the away venues to leave the hosts in a state of misery following a big loss.

The Rams established an early lead, taking a two-goal advantage within 16 minutes. Rhian Brewster led the scoring with an intelligent volley following a quick pass to him, being unmarked, and Ben Brereton Diaz took advantage of unruly Bristol City build-up play to score with a composed finish past Radek Vitek.

The domination of Derby was to be maintained, with Bobby Clark scoring a 3-0 nine minutes before the break, after a slick counter-attack, which involved shrewd one-touch passing.

Patrick Agyemang believed he had scored a fourth towards the end of the second half, jumping up to head in a cross by Joe Ward, and the onslaught was achieved towards the end, when Lars-Jorgen Salvesen tapped in a close-range effort by Andreas Weimann.

The decisive victory brings Derby up the table to the sixth position and second on the away form list with eight wins on the road this season.

The home team, in the meantime, fell to ninth following their biggest home league loss since 2010, topping a miserable night in the life of Gerhard Struber.

Bristol City’s head coach Gerhard Struber acknowledged the team had not performed to the standard and identity he would have expected of his Bristol City team because it had performed poorly in all aspects.

"In all aspects it was not really the day to control or to realise a good performance,” Struber said.

"In all aspects it was nothing. We have to be honest it was not our standard. It was a game far away from the Bristol City team that I know.”