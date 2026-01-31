Hornets set to test newly discovered formula against Spurs

Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee (left) talks with guard LaMelo Ball (1) against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on January 15, 2026. — Reuters

The thrills keep stacking up for the Charlotte Hornets, and they'll aim for more when the San Antonio Spurs visit Saturday afternoon.

It's the first meeting of the season between clubs that have been making nice recent climbs.

The Hornets have a five-game winning streak for the first time in nearly three years after nipping the Dallas Mavericks 123-121 on the road Thursday night behind rookie Kon Knueppel's season-high 34 points. That was the first time in 15 games that Knueppel led Charlotte in scoring.

"We're finding a way to build these winning habits," Hornets coach Charles Lee said.

Lee appreciated the execution down the stretch. Knueppel drained eight 3-point shots, and Brandon Miller converted in clutch situations to help the Hornets overcome Dallas rookie Cooper Flagg's 49 points.

"They're ready for any moment," Lee said. "It's a mindset, but it's also part of their preparation. I have total belief and trust in them. ... The whole group just continues to grow, and I'm really happy with the progress we're making."

The players sense that, too, with Charlotte racking up its longest winning streak since Feb. 13-27, 2023.

"We're getting hot, and I think we're going to stay hot," Knueppel said. "We just got a spirit about us right now."

Against San Antonio, Miller will be looking for his 10th game in a row with 20 or more points. He averages a team-high 20.6 points per game.

Victor Wembanyama racked up 28 points and 16 rebounds in the Spurs' 111-99 victory at the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. He has been San Antonio's leading scorer in five of the last seven games.

Wembanyama has taken a beating at times as defenders try to contain him.

"Eventually I'm going to run out of place on my body for scars," Wembanyama said.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said Wembanyama, who averages team highs of 24.3 points and 11.2 rebounds, continues to handle physicality, understanding opponents will test him and the entire team in that manner.

"We've played enough games now that there's no secret that that's going to be part of the blueprint," Johnson said. "We're more than capable of holding our own."

San Antonio, which is 8-6 this month with half of those victories in road games, rallied from a double-digit hole against the Rockets.

It's going to take a regular diet of hustle plays for the Spurs to consistently produce favourable results.

"We have to play that way," Johnson said.

Dylan Harper has boosted the Spurs off the bench. He provided 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes in the Houston game.

"I think he has been trending the past few games," Johnson said. "I think he has done a great job of playing the right way, playing with pace."

Only nine of Charlotte's 21 victories have come at home, though the Hornets won their last two home games after previously losing five in a row.