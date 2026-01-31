Patriots QB Drake Maye misses practice due to illness

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on January 25, 2026. — Reuters

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye missed practice Friday due to illness, coach Mike Vrabel announced.

"He would have been at practice today if not for the illness," Vrabel said of Maye, who also has been limited by a sore right shoulder.

The team is preparing for Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks on February 8 in Santa Clara, California. Maye was listed as a limited participant due to a shoulder issue during an estimated practice on Wednesday, as well as Thursday's session.

Vrabel was asked how Maye's shoulder responded to limited participation on Thursday.

"I would say favorably, he's fine," Vrabel said on Friday. "However you label limited, that's how much he practiced. It wasn't full. So if it's not full, it has to be down as limited."

Maye talked to reporters after Thursday's session and said he "felt good." The second-year player said he threw during practice in the Patriots' field house and didn't think he would be limited for the Super Bowl.

"That's why you spend time; that's why you have trainers," Maye said. "I think it's just been one of those things where it's been a long season and sometimes things show up. I'll do whatever I can to feel 100%, and I'm sure I'll get if not there, as close as you can -- 99, or do whatever I can to make sure I'm throwing and do whatever I can to help the team win."

Maye, 23, landed on his right shoulder during a 13-yard run in the third quarter of New England's 10-7 win over the host Denver Broncos last Sunday in the AFC title game.

Maye has started every game this season for New England, including playoff victories over the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Broncos.

He led the NFL with a 72.0% completion rate and 113.5 passer rating while throwing for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Maye has four TD passes and two interceptions in the postseason.

With a victory over the Seahawks, Maye will be the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

The Patriots also continue to practice this week without linebackers Harold Landry III (knee) and Robert Spillane (ankle) and offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/illness). Spillane was injured during the AFC Championship Game, a contest that Landry missed.