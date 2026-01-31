Lisandro Martinez reveals how Michael Carrick changed Manchester United’s fortunes

This collage of photos shows Manchester United coach Michael Carrick (left) and Lisandro Martinez. — Reuters

Lisandro Martinez has revealed that the new interim manager, Michael Carrick, can extract the best out of all the players of the team, which is why Manchester United changed fortunes.

United appointed their former midfielder Carrick as an interim boss until the end of the season in January, following the departure of their former coach, Ruben Amorim, who was sacked on January 5 after his bold statement.

Amorim called out the club’s scouting department and sporting director, saying they should "do their jobs" and that he's the "manager, not the coach", following a 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Carrick has started his job at United with two consecutive wins against Premier League leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City.

In his previous reign as a caretaker at United, Carrick was also unbeaten, defeating Unai Emery's Villarreal, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, and drawing with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

In a recent interview, Stansport Martinez lauded Carrick’s ability to connect with players.

"In (a) short time, for me, I'll say that already I'm impressed about him, his body language, his energy, his communication as well. The staff is very close to the players. The way he trusts the players, the way he talks, the way he connects with each other, it's unbelievable," Carrick said.

He added that the former United midfielder has an incredible ability to bring the best out of the players, which is the key reason the club has changed fortunes.

"If you play for Manchester United, you have something. You need people who understand your quality. You need people who take your best as well. I think Michael is doing that. He's taking the best from everybody, not just the players but also the staff, the standards and the structure that he demands, that's really important," he added.

Manchester United will take on Fulham in their next fixture in the Premier League on Sunday.