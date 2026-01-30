Jannik Sinner says it hurts but not surprised by Melbourne exit

Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his quarter-final match against Ben Shelton at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on January 28, 2026. — Reuters

MELBOURNE: Jannik Sinner said it hurts, but he is not surprised after he was dethroned by 10-time champion Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open on Friday.

Djokovic reminded people of his best years in a five-set thriller to best Sinner and become the oldest man to make it to the Australian Open final in the professional era at a rocking Rod Laver Arena.

The Serb will be aiming for a record-extending 11th title at Melbourne Park and a standalone 25th Grand Slam trophy when he faces Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

Sinner said it was an important tournament for both players, but I missed chances, and it hurts.

"It was a very important slam for me, of course, (but) it can happen," the 24-year-old Italian told reporters.

"It was a good match from both of us. I had many chances. Couldn't use them, and that's the outcome. Yeah, it hurts, for sure."

The Italian had defeated Djokovic in their previous five matches but was not surprised by the quality of the tennis the 38-year-old played.

"He's won 24 Grand Slams," Sinner said. "We know each other very well, how we play. I'm never surprised by (his level) because I feel like he's been the greatest player for many, many years.

"Of course, he's playing less tournaments because of his age and everything, but we also know how important Grand Slams are for me, for him ... and everyone.

"He played great tennis. Hopefully I can take away some kind of a lesson to see what I can improve on."

Sinner held eight break points in the deciding set, but Djokovic saved them all.

"He came up with some great shots," said Sinner. "Most of the time he served very well, you also have to say that. I had my chances. I was in the rallies a couple of times.

"I missed the shots, and it can happen. That's tennis, and that's how tennis works.

"But you have to give him a lot of credit for how he played today."