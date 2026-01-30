Yasir Arafat named UAE bowling coach for T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan's Yasir Arafat (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on June 3, 2012. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat will serve as the bowling coach of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the Emirates Cricket Board announced on Friday.

Arafat, who represented Pakistan in three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is, is the first cricketer from the country to complete an ECB Level 4 coaching course from Loughborough University.

The former all-rounder has vast experience working as the bowling coach, having worked with county teams like Sussex and Surrey, as well as with Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) franchise, Perth Scorchers.

He has also served as Pakistan's High-Performance Coach, bowling coach for the Hong Kong national team and South Africa's bowling consultant.

His appointment was confirmed by the Emirates Cricket Board through a statement, in which it unveiled its national men's team's squad for the 20-team tournament, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

"[…] Former Pakistan fast bowler Yasir Arafat (27 international matches for Pakistan) has joined the squad as fast bowling coach for the tournament. Since taking up coaching at the end of his playing career, Yasir has coached various national teams and prominent franchises from around the world," the board said in a statement.

"The 43-year-old will work with the UAE team during the World Cup and the preceding two-match T20I series against Ireland."

UAE Support Staff for T20 World Cup 2026:

Amjad Ezzi (team manager), Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Yasir Arafat (fast bowling coach), Stanley Chioza (fielding coach), Azharuddin Qureshi (strength and conditioning coach), Dr Abhijeet Salvi (team doctor), Manipreet Sidhu (video analyst), Emmad Hameed (media manager) and Manish Pardeshi (physiotherapist).