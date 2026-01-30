Mohammad Wasim Jr released from Pakistan's squad for Australia T20Is remainder

Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on January 7, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Right-arm pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr has been released from the Pakistan squad for the remainder of the three-match home series against Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.

The cricket board announced the 24-year-old's release through a brief statement, which did not include the reason behind the decision.

"Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr has been released from Pakistan’s T20I squad for the remaining two matches of the series against Australia," the PCB stated.

Notably, Wasim Jr was part of the Pakistan squad that toured Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series earlier this month, and finished as the touring side's leading wicket-taker with five scalps in two matches at a resounding average of 12.20.

He, however, failed to make a cut into the Pakistan squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, which could be the reason behind his exclusion from the ongoing series, which the Green Shirts lead 1-0.

Furthermore, Wasim Jr was also not picked in Pakistan's playing XI for the T20I series opener against Australia on Thursday, which the home side won convincingly by 22 runs, courtesy of Saim Ayub's all-round brilliance.

Updated Pakistan squad for Australia T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.