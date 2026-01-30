UFC cancels fight after fighter caught cheating

New Zealand's Aaron Tau during the weigh-in. — Screengrab/UFC

UFC 325 fight between New Zealand's Aaron Tau and Mongolian fighter Namsrai Batbayar in the flyweight division was cancelled after the former tried to cheat during the weigh-in.

The UFC returns to Australia this weekend, with Alexander Volkanovski facing Diego Lopes at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sunday.

The main event will be a rematch between Volkanovski and Lopes after the Australian defeated the Brazilian in April last year for the featherweight title.

The bout between the Kiwi fighter and Batbayar was abruptly cancelled thanks to Tau's cheeky attempt to get away with being over the 125lb limit.

Tau tried a move made famous by UFC legend Daniel Cormier. He utilised the curtain, which is used to hide the fighters' dignity if they need to strip down to make weight.

The 11-1 MMA fighter rested his elbows on the curtain, in an attempt to take pressure off the scales. However, he was caught out after weighing in 2.5lb below the weight limit.

Aaron Tau was immediately ordered to repeat the process by the commissioner, and he was found guilty of being 4 lbs over the limit.

Since the fight was part of the Road to UFC, as such, it would not count as an official UFC debut for either Tau or Batbayar, making the decision to immediately cancel the bout straightforward.

In the past, Cormier infamously attempted to trick officials in 2017. The now commentator had to make his second defence of the light-heavyweight title against Anthony Johnson. DC constantly had issues making the 205lb limit.

The UFC legend originally failed to make weight for the fight, but after a few moments, he returned and hit the limit. The fight successfully took place, and later the American admitted to putting his hands lightly on the towel that was placed in front of him to take some of the weight off the scales.