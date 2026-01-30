Novak Djokovic stuns Jannik Sinner to set up Australian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi-final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on January 31, 2026. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic reminded people of his best years in a five-set thriller to dethrone Jannik Sinner and become the oldest man to make it to the Australian Open final in the professional era at a rocking Rod Laver Arena.

The Serb will be aiming for a record-extending 11th title at Melbourne Park and a standalone 25th Grand Slam trophy when he faces Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

Djokovic, who turns 39th after four months, showed he still has it in him and remains unbeatable on his day as he sent the double defending champion packing with a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Djokovic is the record Grand Slam winner with 24 among men and needs a single significant crown to leave Margaret Court behind.

Novak Djokovic, who had lost five matches to Jannik Sinner before this victory, on court after his victory said that it feels dream-like and praised the Italian for his performance.

"I'm lost for words, to be honest,” Djokovic said.

"It feels surreal, playing over four hours, it's almost 2am. I am reminiscing about 2012 when I played Rafa [Nadal] in the finals - That was almost six hours, but the intensity and quality of tennis was extremely high and that was the only chance I had against him.

"He [Sinner] had won the last five matches against me. He had my mobile number, so I had to change my number for tonight!

"Jokes aside, I told him at the next 'thanks for allowing me at least one'. I have tremendous respect for him, he is an incredible player and pushes you to the limit. He deserves a round of applause for his performance."

Djokovic needed incredible fortune to make it to the semi-finals, as his quarter-final opponent, Lorenzo Musetti, retired injured after taking the first two sets, while the Serb enjoyed a walkover against Jakub Mensik in the fourth round as well, whenthe Czech tennis player pulled out.

The living legend had to save plenty of break points in the final set before finally getting a look at Sinner's serve at 3-3.

After crushing the Italian in three brutal rallies, the Serb secured a break for a 4-3 lead, raised one fist and threw an icy stare at his player's box.

Djokovic was forced to save another three break points in the following service game, but sent Serbian fans into delirium by surviving them all and holding with an ace.

Serving for the match at 5-4, Djokovic drew on two decades of grit and champion spirit, creating two match points with a forehand winner down the line.

Sinner saved both match points but finally hit a backhand wide, leaving Djokovic to throw away his racket, get down on his knees and cross his chest in thanks to the tennis gods.