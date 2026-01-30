U19 World Cup: Afghanistan ease past Ireland to book semi-final spot

Afghanistan players celebrate a dismissal during their ICC Men's U19 World Cup Super Sixes match against Ireland at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on January 30, 2026. — ICC

HARARE: Faisal Shinozada's monumental century remained in the spotlight as Afghanistan romped to a thumping 191-run victory over Ireland in the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 Super Sixes match here at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

The victory helped Afghanistan join Australia in qualifying for the semi-finals from Group 1 as it guaranteed a second-placed finish with six points in four matches, while the defending champions topped the standings with eight points.

Afghanistan captain Mahboob Khan's decision to bat first in the high-stakes fixture paid dividends as the Asian side registered a formidable total of 315/7 in their 50 overs.

The Atalans, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost both their openers, Osman Sadat (14) and Khalid Ahmadzai (one), inside eight overs with just 27 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai (26) scripted a decent recovery by putting together 75 runs for the third wicket before Oliver Riley dismissed the latter on the second delivery of the 22nd over.

His dismissal did not bother Afghanistan as Shinozada was joined by skipper Mahboob in the middle, and the duo batted dominantly to raise a massive 188-run partnership for the fourth wicket at a brisk rate.

The match-defining partnership eventually culminated in the 48th over as Shinozada fell victim to Riley after top-scoring with 163 off 142 deliveries, smashing 18 fours and a six. He was consequently adjudged the Player of the Match for his sensational knock.

Mahmood followed suit an over later and walked back after scoring a 79-ball 89, featuring five fours and two sixes.

For Ireland, Reuben Wilson and Riley bagged three wickets, while Thomas Ford could claim one.

Set to chase a daunting 315-run target, Ireland's batting unit folded for a meagre 124 in 40.4 overs.

Middle-order batter Marko Bates remained the top-scorer with a cautious 34 off 81 deliveries, followed by Wilson with 31. Besides them, only Rob O'Brien (16) and James West (15) could amass double figures.

Abdul Aziz and Aqil Khan jointly spearheaded Afghanistan's bowling charge with three wickets each, while Nooristani Omarzai and Roohullah Arab chipped in with one scalp apiece.