England crush New Zealand to qualify for U19 World Cup semi-finals

England's Ben Mayes watches the ball after playing a shot during their ICC Men's U19 World Cup Super Sixes match against New Zealand at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on January 30, 2026. — ICC

BULAWAYO: Manny Lumsden's five-wicket haul powered England to a comprehensive 65-run victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 Super Sixes match here at the Queens Sports Club on Friday.

The victory stretched England's unbeaten run in the 16-team tournament and helped them become the first team from Group 2 to qualify for the semi-finals, with fierce rivals Pakistan and India set to contest for the remaining spot in the blockbuster fixture at the same venue on Sunday.

England currently hold the top spot in Group 2 standings with eight points in four matches, followed by India with six points, while Pakistan have four.

Their victory further complicated Pakistan's semi-final qualification scenario as they are now required to beat fierce rivals India by a substantial margin to better their net run rate, which stands at a massive 3.337.

Put into bat first in the high-stakes fixture, England's batting unit yielded 234/7 in their 50 overs, with top-order batter Ben Mayes leading the charge with an anchoring half-century.

Mayes remained the top-scorer for England with a 70-ball 53, laced with five fours. His efforts were backed by middle-order batter Caleb Falconer and opener Ben Dawkins, who made 47 and 42, respectively.

For New Zealand, Snehith Reddy and Mason Clarke took two wickets each, while Hunter Shore, Selwin Sanjay and Harry Burns could pick up one apiece.

Set to chase a 235-run target on the tricky surface of the Queens Sports Club, New Zealand's batting lineup faltered and was booked for a meagre 169 in 38.5 overs despite Reddy's grit.

Reddy top-scored for the Blackcaps with a valiant 47 off 65 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six, but his efforts were insufficient for steering his side over the line, which bowed out of the tournament winless.

Right-arm pacer Lumsden spearheaded England's bowling charge with a five-wicket haul for just 17 runs in 6.5 overs. Sebastian Morgan bagged two wickets, while Alex Green and Farhan Ahmed chipped in with one apiece.