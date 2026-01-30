President's Trophy Grade-I: SNGPL crush KRL in sixth round to clinch top spot

SNGPL's Shehzad Gul poses for a picture after the second day of their third-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against SBP at the SBP Sports Complex in Karachi on January 10, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) inflicted a 53-run defeat on Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) on the final day of their sixth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match here at the KCCA Stadium on Friday.

The victory marked SNGPL's fourth in six matches and lifted them to share the top spot of the first-class tournament's standings with Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) as both sides have 114 points.

With just one round remaining of the eight-team tournament, which is scheduled to commence on February 2 across four venues here, SNGPL and WAPDA are in strong position to qualify for the final as the second-placed KRL have 97 points.

SNGPL will take on seventh-placed Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), while WAPDA will lock horns with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which climbed up to the fourth position with a massive victory over OGDCL in the recently concluded round.

However, second-placed KRL, which face sixth-placed Ghani Glass in the final round, may spoil SNGPL and WAPDA's plans by winning the fixture with a substantial margin.

On the final day of their penultimate-round President's Trophy Grade-I match, SNGPL romped to an enthralling victory by bowling out KRL 180 in 71.1 overs while defending a 234-run target despite captain Iftikhar Ahmed's gutsy half-century.

Iftikhar remained the top-scorer for KRL in the second innings with a valiant 63 off 176 deliveries. He also shared a crucial partnership with No.8 batter Hamza Nazar, who made a significant contribution with a gutsy 76-ball 32.

Leading SNGPL's bowling charge in the second innings was Test pacer Mohammad Ali, who picked up four wickets for just 42 runs in his 20.1 overs. He was supported by Mohammad Irfan, who bagged three, while Sajid Khan claimed two.