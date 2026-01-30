Ali Tareen 'interested' in re-acquiring Multan Sultans

An undated picture of Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen. - X/MultanSultans

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans' owner Ali Tareen is interested in reacquiring the ownership rights of the 2021 champions, sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to the insiders, Tareen, who decided against renewing the ownership contract after the landmark 10th edition of the marquee league due to his differences with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has decided to partake in the team's auction, expected to be held on either February 8 or 9.

Consequently, Tareen has submitted the required documents to feature in the bidding of the Sultans, sources further revealed.

For the unversed, Tareen was also among the qualified bidders for the recently sold two new PSL franchises, but withdrew at the 11th hour, and the teams were later acquired by FKS Group and OZ Developers, who named them after Hyderabad and Sialkot, respectively.

Ali Tareen shared his decision on the social media platform X, reflecting on his journey with the Multan Sultans and his deep connection to South Punjab.

"After careful consideration, my family and I have decided not to participate in today's PSL franchise auction," Tareen had stated.

"Our time with Multan Sultans was never just about owning a cricket team. It was about South Punjab. About giving a voice to a region that had been overlooked for too long. That's what drove everything we built," he added.

Furthermore, Tareen had indicated that any potential return to the PSL would remain tied to his passion for South Punjab.

"If I come back to PSL, it has to be for the same reason. South Punjab is where my heart is. It is home. This year, I'll be in the stands, cheering for the players and celebrating with the fans. And when the Multan team is being sold, we'll be ready," Tareen wrote.

"Wishing all the bidders the best. May the most outspoken owner win," he concluded.