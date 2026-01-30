Players retention deadline for six existing PSL franchises unveiled

Lahore Qalandars' players and support staff celebrate winning PSL 10 after beating Quetta Gladiators in the final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has set February 3 as the deadline for the six existing franchises to announce their players' retention ahead of the historic auction, set to be held on February 11.

The announcement was made by the marquee league through its official social media handles, stating, "Countdown begins. The six original [PSL] franchises must confirm their retentions by 3 February 2026."

The development came just a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced category renewals of 89 national cricketers, currently associated with the six existing franchises, who will be permitted to retain one player in each four categories ahead of the players' auction, set to be held on February 11.

Since the owners of five franchises – Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators – renewed their contract for another decade besides Multan Sultans, the PCB will constitute an independent panel tasked to oversee the retentions for the 2021 champions.

For the unversed, the historic 11th edition of the PSL will see the league expand to eight teams, with Hyderabad and Sialkot Stallionz joining as new franchises.

For the first time, the league will conduct a player auction, replacing the traditional players' draft.

The PCB has already announced the base prices for players ahead of the auction, along with the minimum incremental bids in Pakistani Rupees.

The base prices have been set at PKR 4.2 crore, PKR 2.2 crore, PKR 1.1 crore, and PKR 60 lakh, offering franchises a clear framework for player valuations.

Minimum bid increments are PKR 250,000 for bids under PKR 1.1 crore, PKR 500,000 for bids under PKR 2.2 crore, PKR 1,000,000 for bids under PKR 4.2 crore and PKR 1,500,000 for bids above PKR 4.2 crore.

Franchises may bid higher than the minimum increments.