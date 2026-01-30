Champions League playoff round draw: Benfica to face Real Madrid again

Benfica's Anatoliy Trubin celebrates scoring their fourth goal in the Champions League match against Real Madrid at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on January 28, 2026. — Reuters

NEON: Real Madrid will face Benfica again in next month’s Champions League playoffs, after the Portuguese club defeated the Spanish giants in the league phase encounter on the final day, while holders Paris Saint-Germain will face fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco after the draw took place on Friday.

Benfica defeated Madrid 4-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday, restricting the LaLiga side to the knockout phase playoffs.

Real narrowly missed an automatic place in the last 16 after a goal by the Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the 98th minute saw them lose their position, and the Portuguese side successively edged into the playoffs based on goal difference.

Teams from ninth to 24th position in the league phase of the Champions League were drawn against each other in two-legged ties set to take place between February 17 and 25. The winners will join the top-eight teams from the league phase in the round of 16.

Ligue 1 and Champions League winners PSG finished 11th after they failed to win any of their last three league-phase fixtures, while Monaco were 21st.

Newcastle United will take on the Azerbaijan side Qarabag, while Atletico Madrid, who finished three points below the top eight, will play against Club Brugge.

Borussia Dortmund have been drawn against Atalanta after both teams lost back-to-back matches and finished outside the top eight.

Bayer Leverkusen will face Olympiacos again after losing to the Greek champions earlier this month.

Serie A leaders Inter Milan will face Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt, and Juventus will take on Turkish side Galatasaray.