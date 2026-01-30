U19 World Cup: Pakistan suffer injury setback ahead of India clash

Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their ICC Men's U19 World Cup match against Scotland at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on January 19, 2026. — ICC

LAHORE: Two-time champions Pakistan suffered an injury setback ahead of their must-win ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 Super Sixes clash against arch-rivals India as wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Shayan has been ruled out due to an injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.

According to the cricket board, Shayan sustained a gruelling blow to his nose while keeping wickets for a fast bowler during a scenario-based practice match and will thus miss the Asian champions' high-stakes fixture, scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.

He was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital, where scans confirmed a fracture. The PCB further shared that his replacement will be announced in due course.

"Pakistan U19 wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shayan has been ruled out of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup after being struck on the nose by a ball while wicket-keeping to a fast bowler during a scenario-based practice match," the PCB said in a statement.

"He was taken to hospital, where X-rays confirmed a fracture. A replacement for Mohammad Shayan will be named in due course," it added.

For the unversed, Shayan represented Pakistan in two matches at the ongoing mega event and managed to score seven runs in the campaign opener against England, while he did not bat in their previous game against New Zealand.

The injury setback comes at a time when the Green Shirts are battling to book their spot in the U19 World Cup 2026 semi-finals despite England and India being the frontrunners.

Pakistan are currently third in the Group 2 standings of the Super Sixes stage with four points in three matches, two less than leaders India and second-placed England.

Their final Super Sixes match against arch-rivals India is a must-win as a defeat would draw curtains on their campaign.

However, besides the triumph, Pakistan would also want New Zealand to beat England in their ongoing Super Sixes, as the result will dent the latter's net run rate.