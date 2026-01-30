UAE announce squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

UAE players celebrate a dismissal during their T20I tri-series match against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 1, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

ABU DHABI: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced the 15-member United Arab Emirates (UAE) squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Star top-order batter Muhammad Waseem will continue to lead the emerging side in the mega event, with their contingent featuring an experienced core of players, including Alishan Sharafu, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique and Rohid Khan.

The UAE booked their qualification for the 20-team tournament with a victory over Japan in their Super Six clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia-Pacific (EAP) Qualifier in Oman.

The Gulf nation had previously participated in two editions of the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2022, registering group-stage finishes in each appearance.

The UAE are currently hosting Ireland for a two-match T20I series to fine-tune their preparations for the mega event, concluding on Saturday.

They will then travel to Chennai to give the final touches to their preparations by featuring in two warm-up matches against Nepal and Italy on February 3 and 6, respectively.

UAE will formally kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 10 by taking on New Zealand at the same venue.

They will then head to New Delhi, where they will play their remaining group-stage fixtures against Canada, Afghanistan and South Africa on February 13, 16 and 18, respectively.

UAE squad for T20 World Cup: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan, Simranjeet Singh.